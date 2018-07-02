Dior to recast blockbuster retrospective for London's V&A

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Renowned French couture label Christan Dior will stage a major retrospective of its influential styles and glamorous gowns at London's Victoria & Albert museum in 2019, after a blockbuster first run in Paris.

"Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams", on show between Feb. 2 and July 14, will trace the evolution of the fashion house, starting with the creations of its namesake founder.

Dior, who launched the label in 1947 and dressed stars such as Grace Kelly and Ava Gardner, is also famed for the black-and-white "Bar Suit" presented that same year, which influenced the hourglass silhouettes and bouffant skirts of the 1950s.

While Paris' Musee des Arts Decoratifs held a similar retrospective - the exhibit, which closed in early 2018, became one of the city's most visited of all time - the V&A version will also explore Christian Dior's fascination with Britain, according to a statement from the label.

The designer admired Savile Row suits and hosted fashion shows in stately homes like Blenheim Palace.

The exhibit will also take in later incarnations of Dior looks, including those of its current womenswear designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Paris has hosted several major fashion exhibits and tributes in recent years, and brands are increasingly spreading their influence with their own permanent collections and sites. Dior is now owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH .

Last year a museum showcasing the creations of late French couturier Yves Saint Laurent - who had a stint as a designer at Dior before going it alone - opened in the French capital.

One of several exhibits celebrating Tunisian-born fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who died last November, is also set to open its doors on Monday in Paris at the site where he lived and worked in the city's Marais district.

(Reporting by Sarah White, editing by Louise Heavens)