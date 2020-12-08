Mandalorian, WandaVision and more: Disney+ to launch in Singapore next year

The streaming service launches on Feb 23, 2021. A monthly subscription fee of S$11.98 gives viewers access to over 500 films, 15,000 episodes of content, including those from Asian entertainment platform Star.

Ready for Baby Yoda? Disney+ is officially coming to Singapore. The company announced on Friday (Dec 11) that its streaming service will be made available starting Feb 23, 2021.

To court users in Singapore, Disney will be charging users S$11.98 per month (or S$119.98 a year) for a subscription that will feature over 500 films and 15,000 episodes of content.

Disney+ (Photo: Disney+)

This means access to exclusive Disney+ Originals content and specials, including the incredibly popular The Mandalorian, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, Hamilton, as well as Disney’s Lady and the Tramp, Disney and Pixar’s Forky Asks a Question.



Marvel Studios’ WandaVision (Photo: Disney+)

Disney+ Singapore will offer viewers six content brands – the first market globally to do so. The six are: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, along with Star, the long-running entertainment platform in Asia.

Lady and The Tramp (Photo: Disney +)

The familiar brand will be accessible as the sixth tier within Disney+ for Singapore subscribers and will carry a number of shows from Disney’s other non-main franchise brands, giving access to a wide range of content for families, older teens, and adults.

This means some movies from 20th Century and some shows from FX will be available to stream. Disney+ with Star also offers a wide array of general entertainment general content including hits such as Deadpool, How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy, 9-1-1 and more.

(Photo: Facebook/DeadpoolMovie)

For subscribers worried about age-appropriate content, this tier allows the option to choose if viewers want to watch shows with higher age ratings, made available via a password.

(Screengrab of a scene in Avengers: Endgame)

Also available to subscribers will Disney+’s library content, which include Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther; Disney’s live action adaptations such as The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast; and animation favourites such as Disney’s Frozen 2 and Big Hero 6, Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory, and The Simpsons franchise.