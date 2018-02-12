Disney raises prices of some US theme park tickets
NEW YORK: Walt Disney Co said on Sunday it was changing the admission price for its U.S. theme parks, raising the cost of some single-day tickets by almost 9 percent.
Disney, which has a three-tier structure that charges visitors more during peak periods to help spread out crowds, said peak one-day tickets for a single theme park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, would see the biggest increase, rising to US$135 from US$124.
Value and regular one-day tickets are now US$97 and US$117, respectively, compared to US$97 and US$110 last year.
One-day prices to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida rose 2 percent to 4 percent, with tickets there now ranging between US$109 and US$129.
The company also said it plans to make changes to its annual pass program at Disneyland as well make its multiple-day tickets to Walt Disney World date-specific in order to help manage crowds, particularly as it prepares to open a new Star Wars attraction at both parks next year.
Theme parks are Disney's second-largest division, bringing in US$18.4 billion in revenue and US$3.8 billion in operating income for the fiscal year that ended in September, according to company earnings reports.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Paul Simao)