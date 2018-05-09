Disney teases possibility of more 'Avengers' movies

More "Avengers" movies could be on their way, Disney said on Tuesday, following the global success of "Avengers: Infinity War", which has smashed box office records since its release last month.

LOS ANGELES: More "Avengers" movies could be on their way, Disney said on Tuesday, following the global success of "Avengers: Infinity War", which has smashed box office records since its release last month.

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger told analysts on an earnings call that the fourth, already announced "Avengers" movie in the Marvel comic book franchise, due to be released in May 2019, would have a "significant conclusion."

But, Iger added, "Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude that there will never be another 'Avengers' movie."

"There's certainly a lot more stories to tell, a lot more characters to populate those stories with," he said.

"Avengers: Infinity War," which brought together more than 20 Marvel superheroes, set a new opening weekend box office record for North America of US$250 million when it debuted at the end of April. The movie has earned more than US$1 billion globally, even before it opens in China.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo shot an as yet untitled follow-up back-to-back with "Infinity War." That movie is scheduled for release on May 3, 2019. Details of the plot have not been released.

Iger added that Disney would also likely "try our hand at what I'll call a new franchise beyond Avengers," noting that there were some 7,000 characters in the Marvel universe that could be explored in film.

Iger was speaking after Disney announced quarterly profits that topped Wall Street forecasts, partly based on the success of Marvel movie "Black Panther."

Disney already has two other Marvel movies set to be released within the next year - "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in July, and "Captain Marvel" in March 2019.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)