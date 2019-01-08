Disneyland raises ticket prices ahead of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening

If you planned on flying in the Millennium Falcon with your family, it’ll cost you S$842.

The happiest place on earth just got a little pricier. Disneyland has raised ticket prices ahead of its hotly anticipated summer opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Massive crowds are expected at both Disneyland at Anaheim and Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida when the Star Wars expansion opens from mid-2019.

Visitors to either 14-acre land theme park will be able to drink at a Mos Eisley-style cantina, fly in a Millennium Falcon and see a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Before walking through the gates, however, a family of four visiting Disneyland on a popular day can expect to fork over US$621 (S$842) for entry.

The price hike of up to 25 per cent took effect on Monday (Jan 7).

According to CNN, the one-day adult peak ticket price for the theme park rose from US$135 to US$149, while the price of the one-day regular ticket, which blocks out some dates, rose from US$117 to US$129.

The price of the one-day value ticket, which blocks out even more dates, rose from US$97 to US$104.

The most affordable (and limited use) annual Select pass increased from US$369 to US$399, while the most elite annual Premier pass (which combines Disneyland and Walt Disney World admission) increased from US$1,579 to US$1,949.

The price of other passes, which allow visitors to visit other parks on the same or visit the same park on multiple days, also went up. Even parking has increased from US$20 to US$25 per day.

Disneyland last raised its prices in February 2018, with an increase of up to 18 per cent.

But don't expect Disneyland to get any less crowded. Speaking to CNN, Robert Niles, editor of ThemeParkInsider.com, said fans “absolutely will pay Disneyland's higher prices to experience the new Star Wars lands”.

“Disney has invested heavily in promoting itself as a lifestyle brand, and its dedicated fans won't abandon it over these price increases.

“If anything, people might switch to visiting at less crowded times of the year to escape the highest prices, but that's exactly what Disney wants its fans to do, as it looks to balance attendance levels throughout the year.”

Disney has six themed resort locations around the world. The flagship Disneyland Resort is located in Anaheim, California, while Walt Disney World is located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort make up the other four Disney resort destinations.