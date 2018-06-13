Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to headline ZoukOut 2018

The DJ duo will make their Singapore debut at the annual dance music festival held at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach.

SINGAPORE: Zouk Singapore has just announced the first headliner for ZoukOut 2018: Acclaimed DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, also known as DVLM.

This will mark the Belgian brothers’ Singapore debut, and will be their only performance in Southeast Asia this year.

The duo made their mark in 2010 at iconic electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland with the song Tomorrow (Give In To The Night), and went on to play an important part in the festival’s rise to prominence. In 2015, they became the first duo to be named World No 1 DJ in the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll, and are currently ranked No 2.

ZoukOut, held annually in December, is one of Asia’s longest running dance music festivals. This year's event will be its 18th and will once again take place on Sentosa’s Siloso Beach, complete with a food village, experience booths, custom installations and roving acts. An estimated 45,000 people are expected to attend.

The full lineup of global, regional and local acts will be announced at a later date, along with ticketing details.