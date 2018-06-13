Japan’s Don Don Donki targets 10 stores in Singapore by 2020

CNA Lifestyle finds out about its expansion plans as the chain prepares to open its second outlet at 100 AM Mall.

SINGAPORE: Japan’s Don Don Donki has revealed plans to expand further into Singapore, with a targeted 10 stores by 2020, as well as a store in Bangkok by the end of the year.

Singapore will have a total of five Don Don Donki stores by 2019. Locations have yet to be confirmed.

This was told to CNA Lifestyle on the eve of the official opening of the popular discount store’s Tanjong Pagar outlet, its second store in Singapore, on Jun 14 (Thurs).

The second outlet is located at 100AM shopping mall in Tras Street.

Don Don Donki's 100 AM Mall storefront. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Don Don Donki’s original Singapore outlet, which was the retailer’s first in Asia outside of Japan, opened to much fanfare in Orchard Central on Dec 1 last year.

The brand is well known for offering made- and designed-in-Japan products that include everything from beauty and wellness products to novelty costumes, snacks and 35-year-old Hibiki Suntory Whisky retailing at S$80,000.

While the stores in Japan are called Don Quijote, the Singapore branch name was changed to avoid confusion with a local Spanish restaurant of the same name.

"Don Don Donki" was taken from the store’s infectious theme song.

Similar to the Orchard Central outlet, this second store boasts two levels of retail space that spans 1186 sq m. It opens from 8am to midnight, seven days a week.

A sneak peek at Don Don Donki's second outlet, located in the Tanjong Pagar area. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

A unique highlight of this Tanjong Pagar outlet is its “Japan Mobile Foods” retail concept. This aims to offer a wide variety of food complementary to the busy lifestyles of Don Don Donki customers in the Central Business District (CBD).

In a nutshell, the curated menu will consist of a selection of food items that a customer could possibly eat with just one hand, while multi-tasking with the other.

Better known by its nickname Donki, the discount retailer was founded in 1978 by Japanese businessman Takao Yasuda, who “semi-retired” a few years ago and relocated to Singapore.