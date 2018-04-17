Are you working with a 'Trump' in the office? And is it getting to you?

How to handle colleagues who dominate conversation, rub people the wrong way, take all the credit, and are always "right".

SINGAPORE: The Sunday before former FBI director James Comey's book A Higher Loyalty was released on Apr 17, the name-calling and angry tweets from US president Donald Trump had already begun.

The cause of his tirade? Among the political revelations that the memoir covered, Comey also criticised his ex-boss' leadership, which he called "transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty”.



But even before his inauguration as the 45th president of the United States last January, Trump's behaviour and actions had already been described by some US psychologists as malignant narcissism".



You might not work in the Oval Office, but it's possible you could have colleagues who always seems to rub people the wrong way.

In discussions, their ideas are always the best things since Einstein's theory of relativity. Can't see the merits of their points? You're the problem. They dominate conversations – even small talk about the best places for lunch. Getting them to give you credit for your work? Sure, if you want to hear them boast about past achievements they single-handedly accomplished.

Yes, "single-handedly" because they refused their teammates' contributions.

We spoke to the experts on how to collaborate with such individuals, and whether possessing traits like narcissism, dominance, aggressiveness and low agreeableness are as bad as we think them to be.

NARCISSISM: BE PATIENT



George Simon, a psychologist who conducts seminars on manipulative behaviour, said in an article that Trump's narcissism was "so classic that I’m archiving video clips of him to use in workshops because there’s no better example of his characteristics. Otherwise I would have had to hire actors and write vignettes".



So, what is narcissism, really? An incapacity for empathy, said Jolene Hwee, a psychologist with Womancare Psychological Services. "This inability to access empathy leads to the objectification of others. Thus, the narcissist finds it challenging to differentiate between a person, a car or a chair; they exist solely to serve his needs, and will be replaced if they are found lacking."



And as it turns out, we are all like Trump to some extent. "All humans learn first to love themselves before they love others. As such, a degree of narcissism is almost always present and is healthy," said Dr Lim Boon Leng, a psychiatrist at Gleneagles Hospital.

In fact, Hwee said that a complete preoccupation with oneself is normal and even expected in children at a certain age.

"The narcissistic phase of development begins at around age two – the same time children begin to talk. During this time, children start to use words like 'I', 'mine', and 'no'," she said.

"If development proceeds, the child learns, through close contact with caregivers, friends, and teachers, that those people also have needs and desires. Egocentrism then diminishes and the child develops concern for others."



Getting a narcissist to see your point of view can be challenging. "They may not understand why they have to change their perspectives," said Dr Adrian Wang of Dr Adrian Wang Psychiatric & Counselling Care.

"The older the person is, the harder it is to help him develop insights to his actions. He would have built a huge bank of experience that justifies his behaviour all these years. To validate his long-held beliefs, he would also surround himself with people who agree with him."



Pointing outright a narcissist's inadequacies may result in him becoming angry and defensive, said Dr Lim. "You will most likely have to be patient and willing to listen a lot. At the opportune time, with sufficient rapport behind you, gently suggest that his approach towards certain situations can be improved. Emphasise that the difficulty is in the behaviour and not him, as well as the fact that your advice is to help him achieve his goal," he said.



DOMINANCE: USE THEM TO YOUR ADVANTAGE



Instead of negotiating (who has time for that?) and fighting (who has the energy for that?), dominance was evolution's way of cutting through the chase when it comes to resolving disagreements, according to Dario Maestripieri, a professor of comparative human development, evolutionary biology and neurobiology at the University of Chicago.



The dominant party simply indicates: "We are doing this my way." The submissive party says, "Okay", and nobody gets hurt. "There is no risk of injury, and no waste of time or energy or cognitive or emotional resources. The relationship is stable and predictable, which is good for mental health, and both partners can accomplish whatever joint goals they have," said Prof Maestripieri.



Going head-to-head with dominant types won't get you anywhere. Instead, you have to figure out if they are aggressively dominant or socially dominant. The former will use a more dictatorial type of strategy, while socially dominant people will make allies and try to sway others to their side with solid arguments, said researchers from Radboud University and London City University.



"Aggressively dominant individuals prefer to rely on their personal experience", while "socially dominant individuals are biased toward using information that comes from other people". Figuring this out will go a long way in trying to help a dominant colleague "best learn via a social or individual route".



Dominant individuals are also more likely to be extroverted and outspoken, said Dr Lim. In the workplace, extroversion is seen as a positive trait and a reflection of potential leadership, he said. "Individuals with these traits are useful in situations where there can be tough negotiations. They make good representatives of the team and can be at the forefront."



AGGRESSIVENESS: DON'T GIVE IN



People tend to confuse assertiveness with aggressiveness at work. People who are assertive state their point while still being respectful of others. Aggressive people attack or ignore other people's opinions in favour of their own.



What fuels aggressiveness are negative thoughts and inaccurate appraisals of people's actions that usually arise from a low self-esteem, said Dr Lim. For example, you're sitting in the office, deep in thought – and do not return a colleague's greeting. Your colleague, who might have insecurity issues, takes it the wrong way and gets angry with you, thinking you're ignoring him.



But aggressiveness need not be a negative attribute – it's how you harness the anger that fuels it.

Explained Hwee: "Very often, anger is a sign that says, 'This doesn't feel right', 'I feel disrespected' or 'This person has violated my boundaries'. The question is, how do we use this internal feedback to our benefit as well as others?"



To stop aggressiveness in the office, Dr Lim advised to first clarify and clear the misunderstanding. "Secondly, be firm on your stand. If you give in to aggressiveness, you are encouraging it. Thirdly, look for win-win outcomes; be genuine in wanting to help and voice your thought processes. It's hard to stay mad and aggressive on someone who is trying to help you."



AGREEABLENESS: DON'T TAKE IT PERSONALLY



Many experts agree that the Big Five personality test helps to assess an individual's personality – in short, how you relate to the world. One of the five personality factors is agreeableness, which is "arguably the most highly valued human trait the world over," said Dan McAdam, a professor of psychology and the director of the Foley Center for the Study of Lives at Northwestern University. The other factors are openness, conscientiousness, extroversion and neuroticism.



Incidentally, Prof McAdam scored Trump with "off-the-chart low agreeableness". People with low agreeableness are distant, unfriendly, uncooperative and tend to put their interests above others.



"It is important to understand that each individual has a different personality and different working style from yours," said Hwee. "Most of all, do not take it personally. If a person is consistently disagreeable, the issue often lies with him, rather than you."



Furthermore, "people may display different degrees of the trait in different scenarios," said Dr Lim. "A person can be disagreeable at work but agreeable at home."



Knowing this can help you manage a disagreeable person. "For example, he may be disagreeable with peers but agreeable in the presence of seniority," said Dr Lim. "You can also play him to his strength – disagreeable people are highly effective in situations where decisions that are unpopular have to be made."