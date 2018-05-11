Goodwood Park’s Durian Fiesta desserts – for less

For the 25th Great Singapore Sale, the hotel is offering 25 per cent off sweets like the new D24 White Chocolate Raspberry Dome and D24 Mousse Cake.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more dining stories and videos

SINGAPORE: Time to fill your home with the glorious stink of durian desserts. But please don't bring them to work and start a pantry war with colleagues who prefer their place of work be a pong-free zone (you can judge them as Singaporeans, but you can't blame them.)

Advertisement

Goodwood Park Hotel is offering a 25 per cent discount on selected creations from their annual Durian Fiesta, in commemoration of 25 years of the Great Singapore Sale (GSS).

Discounted prices range from S$9.75 for two pieces of their all new D24 White Chocolate Raspberry Dome to S$57 for a whole D24 strudel and S$142.50 for a 3kg D24 Mousse Cake.

This year, new durian creations have been added to the menu, including the D24 White Chocolate Raspberry Dome; D24 Orange Choc-a-Bloc; D24 Coffee Glaze and D24 Fried Kataifi.



The promotion is valid only for takeaway at The Deli from June 22 to 29, while stocks last. It is not valid for dine-in, pre-orders or use with other discounts or promotions. It is also not applicable for D24 and Mao Shan Wang Ice Cream Tubs, Mao Shan Wang Mousse Cake and Mao Shan Wang’ Power Puff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goodwood Park Hotel's The Deli is open from 9am to 9pm daily.