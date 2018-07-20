Dutch DJ duo W&W to join Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike as ZoukOut 2018 headliners

Known for their multi-dimensional sound that combines trance with the intensity of electro and progressive house, they will be in Singapore on Dec 1 at the annual dance music festival held at Sentosa's Siloso Beach.

SINGAPORE: Zouk Singapore has announced their second headliner for ZoukOut 2018: Acclaimed Dutch duo W&W.

They will be joining Belgian brothers Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on Dec 1 at Singapore’s stalwart dance music festival held at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach.

Known for their multi-dimensional sound that combines trance with the intensity of electro and progressive house, W&W are familiar faces on some of the world’s biggest festival stages including EDC, Ultra and Tomorrowland.

The stage name of Willem van Hanegem and Ward van der Harst, W&W first burst onto the scene back in 2007 and in the last decade escalated up the ranks with hits like Shotgun, Jumper with Hardwell and the Beatport chart-topper The Code– all of which have amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify.

Their first hit Mustang earned kudos from the DJ elite including Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and David Guetta.

A mainstay in the DJ Mag top 100 DJs Poll ever since their debut at N0.36 in 2011, the pair are currently ranked No 14.

ZoukOut, held annually in December, is one of Asia’s longest running dance music festivals. This year's event will be its 18th and will once again take place on Sentosa’s Siloso Beach, complete with a food village, experience booths, custom installations and roving acts. An estimated 45,000 people are expected to attend.

Early bird tickets for Zoukout 2018 will close on Jul 23. Advance tickets priced at S$148, group bundles for four at S$540 and VIP tickets at S$248 will be on sale Jul 24 onwards.

