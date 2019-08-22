Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returns to top of Forbes best-paid actor list

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reclaimed his position as the world's highest-paid actor, according to a Forbes rich list otherwise dominated by the cast of Marvel's record-breaking Avengers films.

Former professional wrestler Johnson raked in US$89.4 million (S$123.7 million) over 12 months, rising back to the number-one spot he last held in 2016. He placed second in both of the last two years.

The prolific actor, 47, scored a major hit with family-friendly reboot Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle – a sequel is on the way – and has starred in multiple Fast And Furious films including this month's Hobbs & Shaw.

"He has just become the go-to bankable star," said Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "And he's always working – he's relentless."

Using his A-list clout to secure lucrative profit-sharing movie deals on top of eight-figure fees, Johnson also appears on HBO television show Ballers, hosts NBC game show Titan Games and has his own lucrative line of fitness clothing, among other endorsements.

"He's a multi-platform, cross-promoted brand unto himself like no other," added Dergarabedian.

Chris Hemsworth took second place with US$76.4 million – one of several actors from Marvel's superhero universe to appear in the top 10.

The list covers the period June 2018 to June 2019, during which Marvel Studios released Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all time.

Hemsworth, who plays fan favorite Thor, is followed by Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) in third, Bradley Cooper (Rocket) in sixth, Chris Evans (Captain America) in eighth and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) in ninth.

However, most of Cooper's US$57 million payday came from producing, directing and starring alongside Lady Gaga in musical drama A Star Is Born," Forbes said.

Perennial fixtures on the list including Jackie Chan, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar all returned.

But last year's number one George Clooney dropped out of the top 10, having banked his US$1 billion deal for his tequila company the previous year.

The top 10:

1. Dwayne Johnson (US$89.4 million)

2. Chris Hemsworth (US$76.4 million)

3. Robert Downey Jr. (US$66 million)

4. Akshay Kumar (US$65 million)

5. Jackie Chan (US$58 million)

6. Bradley Cooper (US$57 million)

7. Adam Sandler (US$57 million)

8. Chris Evans (US$43.5 million)

9. Paul Rudd (US$41 million)

10. Will Smith (US$35 million)

(Source: AFP)