Ed Sheeran, Stormzy winners at Britain's Ivor Novello awards

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Singer Ed Sheeran picked up two prizes at Britain's Ivor Novello awards on Thursday, scooping the prestigious Songwriter of the Year prize for a second time while grime star Stormzy won in the album category.

LONDON: Singer Ed Sheeran picked up two prizes at Britain's Ivor Novello awards on Thursday, scooping the prestigious Songwriter of the Year prize for a second time while grime star Stormzy won in the album category.

The 63rd edition of the awards, presented by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, saw Lionel Richie and singer-songwriter Billy Bragg also honoured.

Advertisement

Sheeran, who won Songwriter of the Year in 2015, was recognised again with the same accolade and his chart-topper "Shape of You", which he co-wrote, won the award for Most Performed Work.

Grime star Stormzy took the Album Award for "Gang Signs & Prayer", a record that also triumphed at this year's BRIT Awards, while rapper Dave's political "Question Time" won Best Contemporary Song.

"You've got a lot of award shows but Ivor only notices your pen," Stormzy told reporters ahead of the ceremony, adding young black musicians were being recognised for their work with such nominations.

"Young black artists, just finally getting our dues ... but black music is most definitely the most popping thing right now."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Song Musically and Lyrically went to rock band Elbow's "Magnificent (She Says)".

Bragg was recognised in the Outstanding Contribution to British Music category, singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis was honoured with Outstanding Song Collection and singer Billy Ocean picked up an International Achievement award.

"Hello" singer Richie was recognised with a Special International Award for his songs which "have left an indelible mark on British music".

(Reporting by Saskia O'Donoghue and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)