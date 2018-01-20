Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

SINGAPORE: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Posting on Instagram on Saturday (Jan 20), Sheeran said: "Got myself a fiance just before the new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."

Sheeran, 26, and Seaborn, 25, were childhood friends and attended the same high school. It's reported that they started dating in 2015 but kept their relationship relatively private.



Seaborn attended Duke University in North Carolina. The couple spent months in a long-distance relationship before she transferred her job at a "top accountancy firm" from New York to London, according to The Sun.

Seaborn also provided inspiration for two of his biggest hits, Shape of You and Perfect.

"It's awesome meeting famous people. But that's not life. That's not reality. One day this will end," Sheeran told The Sunday Times newspaper last year.

"And I know the one person that's going to remain constant is Cherry."