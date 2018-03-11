Ed Sheeran fans faint from heat at Melbourne concert, slam concert venue: Report

MELBOURNE: Ed Sheeran fans were left fuming after stifling hot conditions at the British singer's Melbourne show on Saturday night (Mar 10) caused some to faint, local media reported.

Despite Melbourne's temperature reaching 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday, officials at Melbourne's Etihad Stadium - where the concert was held - did not open the stadium roof, Yahoo7 reported, adding that some people had to be wheeled out of the stadium even before the singer-songwriter took to the stage according to concertgoers.





Ambulance Victoria confirmed with Yahoo7 that numerous people were treated for dehydration at the venue, and that one woman was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Netizens took to social media to slam the concert venue.

"Open the roof - people are fainting," wrote Facebook user Samantha Gallagher in a comment on the stadium's Facebook page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another Facebook user Kerry Rei said she spent the "entire evening" having to fan her children and bathe them down with water due to the heat inside the stadium.

"Ended having to leave because my children had headaches from being so hot. Really poor form Etihad," she wrote in a Facebook comment.

Etihad Stadium told Yahoo7 that the roof was closed due to a request of the touring management, and that temperatures inside the stadium were "not at a level that put Ed's fans at risk".

"Free water stations were available throughout the venue for fans to continually hydrate throughout the concert and they were encouraged to do so," an Etihad Stadium spokesperson told the news outlet.

However fans posted on social media complaining that bottled water was sold for AU$5 (US$3.90), with Facebook user Larisa Shevchenko-Rogers calling the stadium "greedy" and "shameful".