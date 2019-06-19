Ed Sheeran gets his own line of ketchup and people are calling it 'Edchup'

The singer stars in a new TV ad for the condiment after first pitching the idea to Heinz in April on Instagram.

It all started with a pitch from Ed Sheeran to ketchup brand Heinz in an Instagram post in April. The singer said: “Yo @heinz, I have an idea for a TV ad if you wanna do one, if not I won’t be offended, I could never be mad at you. Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x.”

Fast forward two months later and Sheeran is now promoting the condiment in a brand new ad.

In the minute-long video, Sheeran narrates the actual message he sent to the ketchup company as the scenario he pitched plays out.

The 28-year-old Shape Of You singer is seen walking into a “super posh” restaurant with “way too many forks”. He places his backpack on the floor as the waiter approaches him to read out the “fancy” specials. When the “farm to table blah blah blah” meal arrives, Sheeran says: “‘The food looked good, I just thought there was something missing.”

He then reaches into his bag to pull out “the only thing that could complete me” – a bottle of Heinz ketchup. He flips it over, gives it a thump and pours a dollop on his meal, to the absolute horror of the other diners.

He ends the ad with: “So that’s my idea. Do you wanna do it?”

Fans, including some famous ones, are enjoying the video. Friends actress Courtney Cox left several laughing till you cry emojis while Havana singer Camila Cabello quipped: “Me in every restaurant.”

Sheeran’s love for the condiment is well known – he even has a tattoo of the Heinz ketchup bottle on his arm. According to The Sun, the singer’s deal with the brand is worth £300,000 (S$515,000).