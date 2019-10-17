Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng, whose role in the Young and Dangerous triad film series launched him to superstar status, will be staging a solo concert in Singapore in December.

Cheng is slated to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 28 in an "action-packed" night, the Singapore Sports Hub announced on Thursday (Oct 17).

Known for his signature long hair, Cheng will showcase "both his singer and actor roles" and incorporate movie scenes into his performance, Singapore Sports Hub said.

The 52-year-old made his official debut in the TVB International Chinese New Talent Singing Championship in 1986.

He released his debut album Don't Cry in 1991, rising to fame with his third album On Stage.

He later moved on to the big screen and is most well-known for his role as Chan Ho-nam in Hong Kong film series The Young and Dangerous, which is about a group of young triad members detailing their adventures and growth in the 1990s Hong Kong.

Tickets are priced between S$108 and S$228.

Promoters AC Orange and Live Nation will organise pre-sales on Oct 24 from 10am for their members. More information can be found on www.juooo.com and livenation.sg.

General sales start on Oct 25 at 10am. Tickets can be bought from www.sportshubtix.sg, the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office (from 12pm) and Scotts Square concierge desk.