Dublin hotel bans social media influencers, says 'sense of entitlement' is too strong

A hotel in Dublin, Ireland, has banned all social media influencers and bloggers from its establishment.

"I have taken the decision to ban all bloggers from our hotel and cafe. If any of you attempt to enter our premises from now on, you will be ejected," said the owner of The White Moose Cafe and Charleville Lodge Paul Stenson in a scathing Facebook post last Wednesday (Jan 17).



This comes after British YouTube personality and social media influencer Elle Darby sent an email to the establishment asking for a free five-day stay at the hotel the weekend before Valentine's Day. In exchange, she promised to recommend the hotel to her 87,000 YouTube subscribers and 76,000 Instagram followers.

Mr Stenson took to Facebook to call out Ms Darby, accusing her of not having "much self-respect and dignity" to ask for free accommodation.



"If I let you stay here in return for a feature in your video, who is going to pay the staff who look after you?" he added.







Advertisement

Advertisement

While Mr Stenson did conceal Ms Darby's identity, she posted a video on YouTube detailing how the incident had embarrassed her, and had exposed her to a "tidal wave of hate", according to the BBC.



In the 17-minute video, titled "I was exposed (SO embarrassing)", Ms Darby insisted she was within her rights to ask for a free stay.

"I feel disgusted having to say this. As a 22-year-old girl who's running her own business from her home, I don't feel like I did anything wrong.





"These were all 30 years-plus people (on the) Internet bullying a 22-year-old girl who is just trying to run her own business and raise awareness of what appeared to be a stunning Dublin hotel."

She added that older people have "no idea how social media works these days".

In response, Mr Stenson announced that all bloggers were banned from the hotel, stating the "victimisation" that was prevalent among the blogging industry as one of his reasons.







"The sense of entitlement is just too strong in the blogging community and the nastiness, hissy fits and general hate displayed after one of your members was not granted her request for a freebie is giving your whole industry a bad name," he said.

"Perhaps if you went out and got real jobs you’d be able to pay for goods and services like everybody else."

