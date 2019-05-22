Actress Elle Fanning fainted at Cannes party because her dress was too tight

The film festival jury member also blamed the incident on it being her ‘time of the month.’

Talk about suffering for your art – actress Elle Fanning fainted at the Chopard Trophee dinner in Cannes because her dress was too tight.

According to Variety, Fanning was seated next to her sister, Dakota, when she collapsed and fell off her chair. Actor Colin Firth came to her aid, while actress Marion Cotillard was too shocked to respond except to place her hand on her chest.

The star of The Beguiled and Maleficent was helped up by her sister, and the two were then escorted out by security.

The 21-year-old Fanning is the youngest ever member of the Cannes Film Festival jury, which decides the winner of the Palme d’Or.

She later posted a picture of herself giving a thumbs up on her Instagram page. Fanning said she was “all good” and blamed the incident on her 1950s Prada prom dress being “too tight”. She also hash tagged “timeofthemonth”.

The incident has prompted criticism of the fashion industry. British actress Jameela Jamil tweeted: “Incredibly slender Elle shouldn’t be blaming herself for being a few pounds heavier on her period.” The Good Place actress added that sample sizes are “insane these days.”