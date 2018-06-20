More companies are allowing staff to fly premium economy, according to research

Business travellers take the opportunity to upgrade from economy to premium economy, rather than downgrade from business to premium economy.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more travel stories and videos



SINGAPORE: Employers are looking beyond costs and are instead, paying attention to their staff’s comfort and productivity when they travel for work, according to a new research.

Advertisement

Corporate bookings for premium economy class tickets are flying off faster than any other cabin segments, based on analysis by Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), a global travel management company, and Travelport, a travel commerce platform.

The research looked at 1.3 million bookings, with Singapore as the point of origin, made between Jan 1, 2015 and Dec 31, 2017.



Corporate bookings for premium economy increased at an average rate of 157 per cent year on year, while those for other classes saw negative growth over the same three-year period, according to a joint press release from CWT and Travelport on Jun 19.

The research showed that more business travellers are upgrading from economy class to premium economy. Seat share for the former dropped from 60.27 per cent in 2015 to 54.46 per cent in 2017, while those for the latter grew from 1.23 per cent to 7 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard Johnson, director of CWT Solutions Group, Asia Pacific, also pointed out that travellers were not downgrading from business class, where bookings remained flat at 37.66 per cent.

“It’s interesting that the increase in premium economy bookings seems to have come largely at the expense of economy class, and not business class,” said Johnson. “This makes sense, given the trend we’re seeing where companies are looking beyond travel costs and paying more attention to traveller comfort and productivity.”

Flying economy class on medium- to long-haul flights was identified as the third-strongest stress-inducing factor for business travellers, according to an earlier study done by CWT called the Travel Stress Index. Such stress results in lost time and reduces the overall productivity of the traveller.

Airlines, too, are recognising the demand and are making room for more premium economy seats by reducing the number of first and economy class seats. According to the joint press release, the number of premium economy seats available as a proportion of total airline seats, increased from 2.47 per cent in 2015 to 3.55 per cent in 2017.

For instance, one in five airlines flying into Singapore offered premium economy at the end of 2017, with the service available on more than 30 per cent of routes from Singapore, according to the joint press release. Four in 10 planes from Singapore Airlines offer premium economy as an option, and the airline has plans to increase this further.

But despite the changes in corporate travel policies that are in favour of premium economy, Johnson said that “only around a quarter of our clients have policies that explicitly allow their travellers to book this cabin class, suggesting that there’s still a lot of room for growth for premium economy in corporate travel”.