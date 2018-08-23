Ending with a bang: The Big Bang Theory finishes 11-year run with Season 12

Previous negotiations with the sitcom's stars took months after their contracts ended, and they weren't keen to repeat that this time around.

SINGAPORE: It will be your last time catching Leonard, Sheldon, Howie, Koothrappali and gang on the couch. Executive producer Chuck Lorre announced on Wednesday (Aug 22) that the coming 12th season will be its last, despite rumours that a 13th season was being considered.



The last episode will air in May 2019, with the final season of The Big Bang Theory kicking off on Sep 24 on CBS before moving to its regular time period on Sep 27.



The decision to can The Big Bang Theory came down to contract expiration with all the cast members, according to Variety. Previous negotiations with the series’ stars took months, and the original five cast members – Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar – had to agree to a slight pay cut to accommodate hiring fellow actors Melissa Rauch (who plays Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz) and Mayim Bialik (who plays Amy Farrah Fowler). This time around, the desire to relive the negotiations was low.

Parsons, who had signalled that he was ready to move on, was another push for the producers to end the series. He has won four Emmys while on the show. The removal of his character Sheldon Cooper would mean a massive reconfiguration of the show, and one, the producers were reluctant to make, reported Variety.

Galecki, who plays Leonard Hofstadter in the series, said in a Variety article in January that he and the cast would be comfortable with the show ending with Season 12. “The only way we’ve discussed wrapping the show is we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” he said. “I think at this point, everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”



In a People online article, both Cuoco and Nayyar said they couldn’t picture their lives after the series finale. “I grew up on this show – I was a kid out of grad school,” said Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali. “I don’t even know how to comprehend that.”



“I actually can’t, to be honest,” said Cuoco, who plays Penny. “I can’t really picture it. And I don’t think there really will be my life without it - I think it’ll always be there, I think it’ll always be running, I think we’ll always have those fans. It’s always going to be a part of me.”



The hit sitcom, which debuted in 2007, has been one of the biggest shows on television. It averaged 18.9 million viewers in both Seasons 10 and 11. It has received 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins as well as seven Golden Globe nominations.



“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” announced Warner Bros Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions in a joint statement.



But The Big Bang Theory does have a legacy in real life. In 2015, the University of California Los Angeles announced their first scholarship, created by and named for a television series called The Big Bang Theory Scholarship. It supports undergraduate students who need financial aid in pursuing their higher education in STEM fields: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

