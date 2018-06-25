English bulldog drools way to World's Ugliest Dog crown

PETALUMA, United States: With a lolling tongue and a propensity to drool, English bulldog Zsa Zsa won best in show at World's Ugliest Dog competition in Petaluma, California.

Zsa Zsa, sporting a hot pink collar and matching nails for her moment in the spotlight, came out on top of a tough field of 14.



Rascal Deux, a Chinese Crested, wears sunglasses while being held up by his owner Dane Andrew during the World's Ugliest Dog competition. (Photo: AFP/Josh Edelson)

The nine-year-old Zsa Zsa came from a hardscrabble background, spending five years in a puppy mill in the US state of Missouri and being sold at auction before she attained ugliest dog immortality.

Other competitors included Rascal Deux, a Chinese crested who wore sunglasses and a leopard print coat to cover hairless skin, and Wild Thang, a pekingese all but hidden by a mass of fluffy hair.



Wild Thang, a Pekingese, walks on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog competition. (Photo: AFP/Josh Edelson)

Martha, the jowly neapolitan mastiff who took first place in the competition the previous year, was on hand to pass the baton to Zsa Zsa, whose winnings include a trophy, US$1,500 and an appearance on NBC's Today Show in New York.