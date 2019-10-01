Mandopop singer-songwriter Eric Chou to perform in Singapore on Dec 14

Tickets for his How Have You Been Asia Tour 2019 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium go on sale on Oct 5.

Ticketing details have been released for Mandopop singer-songwriter Eric Chou’s upcoming How Have You Been Asia Tour 2019. Chou will be performing on Dec 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 24-year-old’s upcoming concert will feature top musicians as well as international production from fellow star A-Mei’s concert entourage. Chou will also be bringing in his own string orchestra as well as stunning lighting and visual effects.

He made his debut in 2014 at 19 years old when he released a self-composed album called My Way To Love. His 2016 second album, What Love Has Taught Us, spawned the hit song How Have You Been. His third album, The Chaos After You, was released in 2017.

Expect to hear hits like Let’s Not Be Friends In The Future, How Have You Been, The Chaos After You and What’s Wrong.

Public sales will start on Oct 5 at 10am and are priced at S$258, S$228, S$198, S$148 and S$108 from www.sportshub.com.sg or at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, all SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office, Scotts Square concierge desk and by calling 3158 7888.

If you purchase your tickets before Nov 3, you stand a chance to be one of 300 fans chosen to meet Chou in person on Nov 30 and get your ticket autographed by the singer, who was last here in Jun 2018.



