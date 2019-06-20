EXO’s Suho and Kai to hang out with Stranger Things teen actors in Seoul

Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin will hit the red carpet with the K-pop stars to promote the upcoming third season of the Netflix series.

Two Stranger Things actors will be getting unlikely tour guides during their promotional visit to Seoul.

Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, who play Dustin and Lucas on the show, respectively, will be meeting EXO members Kai and Suho during their visit to the South Korean capital to promote the upcoming third season of the Netflix series.

A Netflix representative has confirmed that the two teen actors will be participating in a red carpet event on Jun 20 with the K-pop stars.

The band also posted a message on social media welcoming the actors. Kai and Suho said: “We would love to meet you in Korea, and we really love Stranger Things! I can't wait for you guys to get here. See you soon!”

The two actors first announced their trip on Instagram on Jun 15. Matarazzo said they were “headed to Seoul, Korea to meet some of our amazing Stranger Things fans and get a crash course on all things K-pop.”

McLaughlin added: "Yes, I had an amazing time meeting NCT 127 last month. Guess who I'll be meeting next time?"

The 17-year-old actor had attended the NCT 127 concert in April and had met the band backstage. He tagged them, as well as EXO’s official account and Baekhyun and Suho’s individual accounts in the post.

NCT 127 gamely posted a video response, apologising for not being in the country at the time of the visit.

They said: “We were very happy that Caleb came to our concert in Atlanta, and I hope that you enjoyed that K-pop experience. But this time, though we may not be able to see each other, I hope you guys have fun at the EXO concert, and I hope that you enjoy another K-pop experience."