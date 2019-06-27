Fan Bingbing, Li Chen end their relationship

SINGAPORE: Chinese actress and model Fan Bingbing and fellow actor Li Chen have ended their relationship.

Fan put up a post on Chinese social network Weibo on Thursday night (Jun 27) announcing the break-up.

"In this life, we may experience different endings. The love and warmth I've received since we met will become a source of strength forever," she wrote.

"I am grateful for everything you have given to me - your love and support - throughout this journey. Thank you, too, for your concern and love in the future.

"There may no longer be an 'us', but what we share will remain."



Li responded a minute later on Weibo.

"From friends to lovers, and now back to friends - our feelings toward each other may change, but the purest feelings we shared will not. The trust and support we give each other will be forever," he said.

He also echoed Fan's parting line: "There may no longer be an 'us', but what we share will remain."

The pair got engaged in September 2017, after making their relationship public in 2015. There were rumours the couple were due to wed in February 2019, prior to the latest announcement.



Fan was fined US$70 million for tax evasion in October last year, after dropping off the radar amid reports that she was involved in an investigation into tax evasion. Her vanishing act had sparked speculation in China about her whereabouts, including reports that she had been detained.

The actress had apologised for her actions and asked for forgiveness in a Weibo post.



Li expressed support for Fan during this time, writing on Weibo: "No matter how difficult it may be, we will get through this together."



During the tax evasion scandal, there had been rumours about the end of their relationship, especially after netizens noticed during a video interview that Li was not wearing a ring marking his relationship with Fan.

