Fantastic fascinators and where to find them in Singapore

If the royal wedding made you crush hard on the heady hats worn by glamorous guests, here are some local finds to get you started.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more style stories and videos

SINGAPORE: You know what stood head and shoulders above the hubbub over Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress last Saturday? The fabulous headgear worn by the wedding guests, each more elaborate, colourful and fantastic than the last.

Advertisement

Sorry, Duchess of Sussex, as elegant as your wedding dress was, it was what the women adorned their heads with that, well, turned heads. Whether it was tilted at a gravity-defying angle like Amal Clooney's, coyly veiling the face like Lady Kitty Spencer's, or in full plume like Oprah's, hats and fascinators topped the day.

If the parade of well-adorned guests has inspired you to scour the island for your very own millinery magic, here are some to start you off with.

Oh, and don't worry about having no royal wedding to attend. Just think of your fascinator as a hair accessory. A cocktail soiree, black tie party, wedding... any occasion that you think calls for accoutrement is fair game.

ESKPADE MILLINERY

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Photos: Eskapade Millinery)

Love the vintage glamour exuded by burlesque queen Dita Von Teese as well as screen icons such as Marlene Dietrich? Steal their style with a statement headpiece by Kristine Hakim, the owner of this bespoke millinery shop.

You'll find vintage-inspired hats and fascinators hand-sewn from scratch using traditional craft techniques such as French hand embroidery. Besides learning professional haute couture embroidery in Paris and millinery craft in London, the Indonesia-born Hakim also has experience in curating antique textiles. And this accumulation of expertise shows in her pieces that celebrate old-world glamour.

For off-the-shelf items, prices start from S$160 for a fascinator, and from S$300 for a hat. Bespoke pieces start from S$300.

33 Mohamed Sultan Road, #02-11. By appointment only. www.eskpademillinery.com

HEADS OF STATE MILLINERY

(Photos: Heads of State Millinery)

If you believe that fashion shouldn't come at the price of the environment, this is the place for your millinery needs. For starters, the hand-peeled abaca fibre used to make the hats is not softened using steam as other milliners do.

Instead, the fibre is loosened using heat from the hands, a technique used by women in tribal villages in Cebu, Philippines, with whom social entrepreneur and hatter Chee Sau Fen work.

The women then hand-weave the fibre into a lightweight, breathable material called sinamay that can be crafted into hats. Flowers and plants are used for dyeing the materials, and no stiffeners are used to spiffy up the designs. Prices start from S$158 for ready-to-wear designs, and from S$500 for customised ones.

The Emporium, #02-22, Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road. www.headsofstatemillinery.com

LUISA VASS

(Photos: Luisa Vass)

The Singapore-based and London-trained Luisa Vass fashions dainty headpieces out of Swarovski crystals, pearls, diamante and dainty gold leaves for brides. But there's no saying you can't also wear them for a woodland-inspired or Jazz Age look.

And luckily for us, Vass also does fascinators and hats. Take your pick from a modern head-turner festooned with peacock feathers, or a simple and sophisticated number that you'll find on Kate Middleton. Ready-made fascinators start from S$100. Customisation is also available.

www.luisavass.com

GIOIELLI BY HELAN TAN

(Photos: Gioielli Bespoke By Helan Tan)

If a mere slip of sinamay and a couple of feathers aren't enough to satisfy your fascinator lust, Helan Tan's Marie Antoinette-inspired headgear should do the trick. Measuring about 30cm in height, her elaborate, made-to-order fascinators wouldn't look lost on a pompadour.

The bridal gown designer started making headgear for her brides using Swarovski elements, rhinestones and feathers when she was unable to find suitable headgear for her customers – and she hasn't looked back.

Attention-grabbing headgear aside, Tan also crafts ethereal, feathery designs that wouldn't look remiss on a ballerina's head. The Marie Antoinette-style fascinators start from S$500, while the smaller designs can start from S$38.

Soho 2, CENTRAL, 12 Eu Tong Sen Street. By appointment only. www.gioielli.com.sg