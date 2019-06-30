A role in Fast And Furious? No thanks, says Guardians Of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista

“Thank you for your consideration #idratherdogood films” was the actor’s response to a fan suggestion that he play the villain in the Fast And Furious spinoff.

Not every actor wants a piece of Fast And Furious. Not Dave Bautista at least.

A fan suggested that the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor play the villain in a potential Fast And Furious spinoff alongside Dwayne Johnson and John Cena. And this is what Bautista had to say, “Thank you for your consideration #idratherdogoodfilms.”

Bautista has action comedy Stuber up his sleeves in which he reprises Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actor will also star in My Spy, a family comedy, as well as the highly anticipated remake of Dune by director Denis Villeneuve.

Meanwhile, Fast And Furious 9 just kicked off filming. Its star Vin Diesel shared a clip from the set. He wrote, “First day completed. Blessed beyond words.”

The Fast And Furious franchise will also be releasing a spinoff movie Hobbs And Shaw later this year. The movie centers around title characters played by Johnson and Jason Statham.