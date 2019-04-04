FatPapas is the first halal restaurant in Asia to offer the plant-based Impossible Burger

The Singapore burger joint has launched the Impossible Menu, featuring four different dishes made with the plant-based product.

FatPapas has joined the meatless burger hype with the launch of their Impossible Menu, now available at its four outlets all across Singapore.

It is the latest restaurant partner to introduce Impossible Foods into their dishes since the company’s launch in Singapore in early March. It is also the first halal restaurant in Asia to serve the company’s flagship product – plant-based meat product containing no gluten and no animal hormones.



The Impossible Menu at FatPapas features the Impossible Cheese Burger, Impossible Cottage Pie and Impossible Meatball Spaghetti (all S$18), along with the Impossible Chili Queso and Chips (S$15.50).



The Impossible Burger patty is certified Halal in the US and with the Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS), said FatPapas in a press release.



Co-founded in 2017 by rapper-turned-restauranteur Sheikh Haikel, the halal eatery is marketed as the Halal-certified sister brand to the Fatboy’s chain of burger restaurants. Fatpapas’ four outlets here are located at Bali Lane, Waterway Point, Northpoint and Century Square.



The Impossible Burger was rolled out in Singapore from Mar 7 at eight partner restaurants here, including Potato Head, Park Bench Deli, Bread Street Kitchen By Gordon Ramsey and Cut By Wolfgang Puck.

Created in the lab by a Silicon Valley start-up, the plant-based patty is touted as a sustainable “future food” and hopes to ease the demand for beef worldwide.



“Singapore has such a diverse, multi-cultural community, and we’re excited to collaborate with FatPapas to bring delicious Impossible menu items to their hungry patrons that are both sustainable and halal," said Jordan Sadowsky, Director of Global Expansion for Impossible Foods in the press release.

