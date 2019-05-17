Beauty vloggers drama: Former mentor calls out hate, leaves social media

Tati Westbrook, one half of the feuding beauty vloggers, has released a new video on YouTube. The 8-minute clip, which dropped on May 17, revealed her intentions behind the release of the bombshell video a week ago where she publicly criticised her former friend and fellow beauty vlogger, James Charles.

In the new clip titled Why I Did it, the 37-year-old Westbrook also called for the “hate to stop”. She said: "I want the picking sides and the abusive memes and the language, and all of that... I really hope on both sides it can stop. That's not why I made the video."

She went on to clarify that the original 43-minute video titled BYE SISTER was her “last ditch” attempt to reach out to the 19-year-old Charles, whom she had mentored. "It was me trying to reach someone that was completely unreachable. It's about someone who reaches, across all platforms, 30 million people that are predominantly children. He is losing the ability to get honest more and more each day."

While Westbrook said she didn’t think the two former BFFs would mend fences, she clarified that she didn’t hate Charles and she didn’t want others to hate on him either. "It's painful to watch someone that you have cared for be dragged and to know that this started because of me. I don't think anyone deserves that."

Westbrook, who has gained millions of new followers since the scandal hit, said she will take a break from social media in order to heal. “I'm going to take a time-out and I'm going to come back and I'm going to continue to play with make-up because it makes me the happiest and I promise you, I am going to hold myself to an even higher standard because this is forcing me to really look at what really matters, and is working so much really worth it?"

