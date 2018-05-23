Fifty and fabulous: Why Zheng Geping, Chen Xiuhuan and Aileen Tan do not miss being 20-something

Body issues, crippling shyness and "not knowing how to kiss boys". CNA Lifestyle finds out from the stars of Channel 8 drama Fifty And Fabulous why getting older absolutely rocks.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos

SINGAPORE: Few of us can say we’re in better shape at the age of 50 than we ever were. Then again, few of us are notoriously buff hunkle Zheng Geping.

Advertisement

The athletic 53-year-old, whose physique puts many men half his age to shame, stars in Fifty And Fabulous, an upcoming Mediacorp TV Channel 8 drama focussing on the stories of individuals in the second half of their lives.

The cast of Fifty And Fabulous from left: Denise Tan, Hong Ling, Qin Wei, Jin Yin Ji, James Seah, Chen Xiuhuan, Lin Meijiao, Aileen Tan, Edwin Goh, Zheng Geping, Marcus Chin and Chew Chor Meng. (Photo: May Seah)

The show also stars Chen Xiuhuan, Chew Chor Meng, Aileen Tan, Lin Meijiao, Marcus Chin and Jin Yin Ji, all of whom are the very definition of fabulous.

Now that they’ve reached such a fabulous stage of life, there’s plenty that these actors don’t miss about their younger days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zheng Geping, 53, revealed he was "quite skinny" when he was younger. Somehow we find that hard to believe. (Photo: Ruyi Wong)

“I was quite skinny and I couldn’t find the right formula for building my body,” Zheng recalled. “I tried for many years and it was quite frustrating. I focussed too much on cardio workouts, when actually it should be the other way around – build the muscle first, then do the cardio.”

Now that he’s attained his ideal physique, he said, “I feel more agile, and I feel confidence from inside. I feel I can do a lot more. I’m able to inspire other people. And every day, when I look into the mirror, I can motivate myself: ‘Okay, I think I still have another five or 10 years to go!’ Before, it was, ‘Maybe next year I’m done with my career, done with my body’ – that kind of feeling.”

Chen Xiuhuan is another actor who, at 52, has good reason to linger in front of her mirror. You wouldn’t be able to tell now, but in her teens and early 20s, at the peak of her television career, she suffered from a crippling shyness.

Chen Xiuhuan, 52, said she suffered from a crippling shyness in her teens and early 20s. (Photo: Ruyi Wong)

“I signed my contract at 16. I was under a lot of stress because it was my first job and I was so young. I was very quiet and introverted so I found it hard to communicate with others. I was lonely and it was very difficult,” she recalled.

Now that she’s had a career renaissance after a hiatus of more than 20 years, “the feeling is completely different. Instead of stress, I now feel a warm enthusiasm and a desire to do more and more shows for the viewers. I’ve been through girlhood, marriage, motherhood, being a daughter and a daughter-in-law."

She added: "I think I’ve lived life to the fullest and can translate my life experiences into my roles. I’m also more confident now. In the past it took me a long time to warm up to my co-actors – it was very difficult to act as lovers with someone I didn’t know well. I don’t feel that way any more.”

While we’re on the topic of increased confidence, 51-year-old Aileen Tan does not miss “not knowing how to kiss boys” in her youth.

“I know how to kiss now. I’m auntie now, okay? So, dare me!” says Aileen Tan, 51. (Photo: Ruyi Wong)

“When I was a teenager, I wasn’t pretty. I was fat and ugly, with thick glasses – my nickname was Lydia Sum (after the Hong Kong actress). So, I didn’t have any suitors,” she recounted.

“When I turned 20, I could afford to make myself up and slim down. This boy came along. We were in the beginning stages of love. We walked all the way from Circuit Road to City Plaza, towards the Hollywood Cinema that used to be there. As we were holding hands and walking, the guy tried to stop me and kiss me.

"I pushed him away and that was it – we never got to watch that movie! Just imagine if you never had any boys chasing you, and then this happened to you. I was really young, he was my first boyfriend, and I thought he was a nice guy – but actually, he wasn’t!”

She added spiritedly: “I know how to kiss now, and I won’t feel embarrassed. I’m auntie now, okay? So, dare me!”

Catch Fifty And Fabulous starting Jun 6 at 9pm on Mediacorp TV Channel 8.