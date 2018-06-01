Fly to Amsterdam for S$699 or London for S$799

SINGAPORE: Finland’s flag carrier Finnair is marking its seventh anniversary of flights to and from Singapore.

To celebrate the occasion, the airline is offering special prices on flights to several European destinations.

Travellers can choose to fly economy class to London for S$799; or Helsinki, Amsterdam, Gothenburg or Warsaw for S$699. These offers are valid until June 4 for travel between now and Nov 30.

Business class fares start from S$4,348 to Warsaw, while a business class flight to London will cost you S$4,643. These offers are valid until further notice.

Finnair operates daily flights out of and into Singapore. The airline, which was established in 1923, is a member of the Oneworld alliance.