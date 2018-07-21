Trampolines, ball pits and an ice cream parlour at the first ever Sephora Playhouse

The mega event at Ngee Ann City is an interactive experience featuring Sephora's top beauty brands.

SINGAPORE: Sephora is throwing a huge bash in celebration of its 10th anniversary in Singapore.

The Sephora Playhouse, the first of its kind here, is an experiential and interactive beauty funhouse featuring nine of its iconic brands such as Benefit, Kat Von D, Urban Decay and Tarte, each of which is presenting its own themed room.

Look out for a lipstick slide, a ball pit, trampolines, a mirror maze and a pink ice cream parlour in the 700 sq m space.

Fresh products at Sephora Playhouse. (Photo: May Seah)

Fenty Beauty's Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette at Sephora Playhouse. (Photo: May Seah)

In addition, be among the first to get your hands on exclusive new products such as Too Faced’s White Peach Multi-Dimensional Eye Shadow Palette and Benefit’s Pretty In The USA makeup set.

Urban Decay's Bouncy Palette Room at the Sephora Playhouse. (Photo: Sephora)

Sephora Playhouse is open to Sephora Beauty Pass members, each of whom can bring up to five friends.

It runs until July 29, 12pm to 10pm at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza. Entry is free.

For more information, visit facebook.com/sephorasingapore.