It's official: Five Guys is opening an outlet in Singapore, thanks to Zouk

The famous American burger franchise is set to open for business toward the end of the year – and marks the Zouk Group's diversification into F&B.

This is looking to be a banner year for burger lovers in Singapore. Popular American burger joint Five Guys will open in Singapore between October and December.



The franchise joins the likes of other cult burger brands to recently arrive on our shores like Shake Shack and London’s Burger and Lobster, which opened in April and May, respectively, at Jewel Changi Airport.

And it is Zouk Group – the Singapore clubbing institution turned international lifestyle player – that will be bringing Five Guys in.

Five Guys Burger and Fries is famous for the customisable burgers with 15 different toppings, all free (Photo: Five Guys)

Famous for their hand-crafted, made-to-order burgers, which are customisable with 15 different toppings (at no extra charge), Five Guys sells itself on freshness and quality, using fresh ground beef and peanut oil, without the use of freezers and microwaves.

“Today, the Zouk Group takes its first big step towards diversifying our F&B offerings as we welcome Five Guys to Singapore," said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group in a statement. "We have been very cautious when it comes to curating our lifestyle portfolio, in the sense that the brands we take on must share a similar synergy with the Zouk brand.”



"Five Guys, quite simply, ticks all the boxes – customer-centric, true to its vision and a commitment to providing only the best."



The location of its first Singapore outlet has not been announced.

Five Guys was founded in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia, by the Murrell Family, who ran the family business until 2003 when they began franchising. Named after patriarch Jerry’s five sons, the family still owns and leads the company today.

Said Paul Reynish, President & CEO of Five Guys International in the same statement: “We are delighted to be working with Zouk Group as we continue the Five Guys expansion in Asia-Pacific."

The Singapore outlet will be its second one in Asia, after opening in Hong Kong last November. It joins a franchise that boasts over 1,600 restaurants worldwide, spanning North America, Europe and the Middle East.

According to Li, the introduction of Five Guys to Singapore marks the first of more announcements to come, as the Zouk group looks at bringing more popular F&B concepts to the region in the coming year.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries (Photo: Five Guys)

A subsidiary of Genting Hong Kong since 2015, Zouk Group has evolved from Singapore’s longest-running entertainment institution to a larger lifestyle brand. Its nightlife roster includes Zouk Club, Phuture, Capital, Queens, social gaming bar RedTail Bar, and hip-hop club Empire, with a presence in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Zouk Group will soon be expanding into Las Vegas, as part of the Resorts World (Las Vegas) project.