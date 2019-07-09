Five Guys to open first Singapore outlet at Plaza Singapura

The famous American burger franchise is set to open for business between Oct and Dec this year.

Following last month’s announcement that famous American burger franchise Five Guys will be opening in Singapore, Zouk Group has now revealed that the first outlet will be located at Plaza Singapura.

Located on the ground level of the mall near the main atrium, the Singapore flagship outlet will accommodate both indoor and outdoor seating options. According to Zouk, it is scheduled to open between Oct and Dec this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plaza Singapura (Photo: CapitaLand)

This Singapore outlet will be its second one in Asia, after opening in Hong Kong last Nov. It joins a franchise that boasts over 1,600 restaurants worldwide, spanning North America, Europe and the Middle East.

READ: Five Guys is opening an outlet in Singapore, thanks to Zouk

“We want our first ever outlet for Five Guys to be in the heart of the city, where it is convenient, easily accessible, and with high traffic complemented by a great tenant mix in the vicinity,” said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. “Plaza Singapura offers us just that, and we are very fortunate to have secured this opportune space.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Famous for their hand-crafted, made-to-order burgers, which are customisable with 15 different toppings (at no extra charge) and hand-cut fries, Five Guys – founded in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia by the Murrell Family – sells itself on freshness and quality, using fresh ground beef and peanut oil, without the use of freezers and microwaves.

Popular American burger chain Five Guys Burger and Fries will open in Singapore in the fourth quarter of this year. (Photo: Five Guys)

“CapitaLand is excited to extend our partnership with Zouk Group for the anchoring of Five Guys’ Singapore flagship outlet at Plaza Singapura,” said Chris Chong, Managing Director, Retail, CapitaLand Singapore. “Celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, Plaza Singapura is one of Singapore’s most iconic malls on Orchard Road that is popular with both locals and tourists… I am confident that Plaza Singapura will be an excellent platform for the well-loved burger joint to reach out to its fans in Singapore and the region.”