Five on Friday: 5 ways of coping with Singapore’s current chilly weather

In our regular light-hearted look at an issue making the headlines, Genevieve Loh has braved the chill to come up with ways of keeping warm in the current conditions.

SINGAPORE: It’s only the first month of the year and Singapore has already hit a new low. In temperature, that is.

According to data from the Meteorological Service Singapore this morning (Jan 12), temperatures in Ang Mo Kio and Pulau Ubin dipped below 22 degrees Celsius, while other parts of Singapore experienced temperatures of below 23 degrees Celsius.

These are not numbers that us tropical islanders living approximately one degree north of the equator are used to. But aren’t we a resilient, air-conditioning loving bunch who have the smarts and skills to take this chilly weather on the chin and brave our way through it?

And even if we can’t or won’t, we all know it’s simply the Singaporean way to complain about how it's too cold and rainy before we go back to complaining about how it's too hot and sunny when the weather turns again.

In the meantime, here are five tips on how we can go about coping with the Big Chill. Shiver me timbers, it’s the only way we know how to deal with 21.9 degree Celsius weather.

TIP 1:

According to a 2012 study published in the Journal of Consumer Research, when people feel physically cold, they look for psychological warmth. And what better way to stay both physically and psychologically warm than to cuddle up against a hot body with a romantic movie blasting in the background? Another alternative: go round offering free hugs. To willing recipients of course. It’s a much nicer idea than leaching some body heat in a packed MRT train during rush hour, right?

TIP 2:

Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2012 collection ( Photo: www.Vogue.com)

Take the opportunity to wear your snazziest winter gear without looking like (too much of) an idiot. So break out that leather jacket you usually save for your overseas holidays or that cute lightweight sweater you just purchased. But do rethink that urge to put on your ski suit and hat.

TIP 3:

The chicken here is tender and has the aroma of soy and sesame. (Photo: Xing Yun Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice facebook)

This might just be your only chance to consume as many calories as you can for the most legitimate reason. According to www.livescience.com, Loren Greenway, CEO of the Wilderness Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah says “it always helps to be well-fed…This is all-important, to keep your blood sugar up enough to provide the energy you need to keep warm in a cold situation." This of course, is not an open invitation to be a total glutton. But as body generates heat as it digests the foods you eat, certain foods will indeed help you keep warmer than others. So hearty stews, foods that are high in energy and other other meals rich in protein and carbohydrates should be on the list.

TIP 4:



Couldn’t afford that winter wonderland vacation to Europe or that ski trip to Whistler? This is the perfect opportunity to recreate that holiday right here in Singapore. Search the longest running youtube video of a fireplace, don your favourite woolly hat, fix yourself a thick, hot cup of Milo and pretend you're in an alpine ski lodge.

TIP 5:

Go for a drive on any Singapore expressway during rush hour. Or downtown Orchard Road on a weekend night. That’s always a sure-fire way to get the blood boiling!