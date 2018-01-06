Five places to go in Milan

NEW YORK: One of the hottest areas of Milan is Piazza Gae Aulenti, a futuristic-looking square with a fountain at its centre in the Porto Nuova neighbourhood.

The square, named after the prolific Italian architect, sits at the heart of this recently developed part of town, where shiny new high-rises are redefining the cityscape. Today, the piazza and the area surrounding it are where in-the-know Milanese head to check out the tasteful shops, buzzy restaurants and cafes.

FELTRINELLI RED

(Photo: www.mimag.it)

Is it a bookstore or an all-day restaurant? This airy, large establishment with a bustling vibe is aiming to be both: Customers can peruse the selection of best-selling books in Italian and English, and are welcome to read them while they sit and order everything from coffee and pastries to burgers and salads.

Address: Piazza Gae Aulenti, 1

lafeltrinelli.it

COLMAR

(Photo: www.regent.ch)

Chic meets sportswear: This two-storey location of a popular Italian fashion label has a large collection of casual and sporty pieces for men, women and children including puffy jackets, sweatshirts and polo tees. The merchandise is undeniably stylish and designed in a range of hues, but toned down enough to appeal to those who favour a more classic look.

Address: Piazza Gae Aulenti, 6

colmar.it

CA’PELLETTI

(Photo: www.scattidigusto.it)

There’s usually a wait for a table at this homey restaurant which serves hearty Italian dishes such as cannelloni stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese, and impossibly decadent and creamy tiramisu. The shelves along the walls are full of tempting products to take home, such as olive oil, honey, hazelnut spread and tomato sauce.

Address: Piazza Gae Aulenti, 1

capellettilocandaitalia.it

GCDS

(Photo: diary.marcona3.com)

Edgy and loud are fitting descriptions of the streetwear clothing line for men and women sold at this boutique. The pieces are the creation of the Naples-born Giuliano Calza, who founded the line and continues to be its creative director. Hard-to-miss items for sale during one visit included an army-print bomber jacket for women embroidered with a pink-sequined flower pattern, and frayed blue jeans for men adorned with patchwork.

Address: Via Vincenzo Capelli, 5

gcds.it

OCTAVIUS BAR AT THE STAGE MILANO

(Photo: tripadvisor.com)

This intimate cocktail bar overlooks the piazza and specialises in creative cocktails crafted from more than 900 different spirits combined with syrups, sodas and fruit infusions made in-house. There’s a menu of these libations, but the bartenders are also skilled at concocting custom-made cocktails.

Address: Piazza Gae Aulenti, 4

replaythestage.com/en/bar/octavius

By Shivani Vora © 2018 The New York Times