Win an exclusive five-course experience for two at Michelin-starred Alma By Juan Amador

CNA Lifestyle Experiences invites you and a partner to experience the new menu created by Chef Haikal Johari. It includes Ohmi beef, one of the top-five grades of beef in Japan.

Chef Haikal Johari is having a chuckle. “Chef Damian [D’Silva] was here with his family for the first time yesterday," he said of the MasterChef Singapore judge. "And after his meal, he said to me, ‘You’re like a ninja, a Malay ninja!’”

Chef Haikal, of one-Michelin-starred Alma By Juan Amador at Goodwood Park Hotel, was speaking to CNA Lifestyle before the start of dinner service. And like the culinary ninja moves he deftly teases the palate with, this was one busy man to get hold of – no doubt, a testament to his indomitable spirit.

Advertisement

Chef Haikal Johari. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

For starters, he and his small team of nine have just rolled out a brand-new dinner menu to commemorate the restaurant’s third anniversary. The 41 year old also oversees the Water Library group in Bangkok and flies there every two months. And that is on top of the daily physiotherapy sessions he undergoes to recover from his motorbike accident in 2015 that had initially paralysed him from the neck down.

The one Michelin-starred Alma By Juan Amador in Goodwood Park Hotel. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Even though Alma serves European cuisine with an Asian twist, and Japanese ingredients take centre stage, Chef Haikal doesn’t consider his new menu to be "fusion".

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t want to put a label on the food as it gives people a certain mindset,” he said.

The four-, six- and eight-course menu options are inspired by the season’s top produce. “I love seafood, and the best seafood in autumn and winter is from Japan. So we have horse mackerel or aji, sea urchin from different parts of Hokkaido, and Japanese crab, to name a few,” he said.

A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS AND TEXTURES

If you enjoy exploring exciting flavour and textural combinations, we're offering five lucky CNA Lifestyle Facebook followers and their plus-ones the opportunity to do just that on Oct 31. (Follow us on Facebook here, then proceed to sign-up for this edition of CNA Lifestyle Experiences at the end of this story till Oct 28.)

This exclusive five-course degustation dinner, which is specially curated from Alma’s new menu, will be paired with three wines – starting with champagne as an aperitif, said Alma’s manager and sommelier Saravana. “Champagne complements the strong, acidic flavours of the snacks or amuse bouche very well,” he said.

One of the snacks or amuse bouche is Alma's signature "kaya toast" made with regular duck liver and sable biscuit. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

A spoonful of tomato prepared in different ways is one of the four snacks or amuse bouche. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

One of the four snacks or amuse bouche topped with crispy kale. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

One of the four snacks or amuse bouche. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Then, there’s a full-bodied Spanish chardonnay that is not heavily oaked to balance the bright, acidic notes that run through the evening’s courses. “Nearer to the main course, we have a fuller-bodied red, a Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon,” he said.

(Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Staying open to new experiences was the ethos that guided Chef Haikal when he was working on the new menu, which is the result of one to two months of hard work, and after-hours kitchen experimentation by his team. It was a process that required the chef to open his mind to new flavour combinations.

Take kimchi, for example. Chef Haikal didn’t have fond memories of Korean food, having had bad kimchi in the early years of his cooking career – until he came across a Korean restaurant in Bangkok that changed his mind.

There is a lot going on when you eat it. You’ll get flavour after flavour from such a simple dish.



“I became close to the chef and I asked him one day, what goes with kimchi? He said we eat it with fresh seafood, everything. So when I was creating this menu, I thought, why not pair kimchi with oysters?” said Chef Haikal.

IRISH OYSTER, BOTAN EBI AND OHMI BEEF

Irish Oyster, the first course and Chef Haikal’s riff on the kimchi-seafood pairing, consists of a creamy blend of kimchi and Japanese rice – the perfect foil for the Irish oysters, which he loves for their subtle flavours and less creamy texture. Freshening up the palate is a frozen cucumber granita.

First course: Irish Oyster. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

The second course, though named Heirloom Tomato, was sparked by a kaiseiki dinner where he tasted Japanese flower crab or watari gani a month ago. “I like it more than the snow crab because, even though the snow crab is meaty, its flavours can't match that of the flower crab. I thought of pairing those flavours with some acidity and freshness, so why not heirloom tomatoes from Holland? They are mini tomatoes and come in various colours, with each colour offering a slightly different flavour,” he said.

Second course: Heirloom Tomato. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Still playing on Japanese ingredients is the third course, Botan Ebi. The Japanese prawn is typically served raw in Japanese restaurants but here, Chef Haikal gives the sashimi-grade crustacean a “kiss of heat” to bring forth its natural sweetness.

Bite into it and it’s an explosion of flavours and texture from the caramelised marmalade, the crispiness of puffed bulgur, the brightening notes of grapefruit and orange juices, the umami of miso, and finally, a hint of homemade local curry powder.

Third course: Botan Ebi. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

It gets richer when you progress to the prawn’s head: A butter of prawn head, sea urchin and wasabi. “There is a lot going on when you eat it. You’ll get flavour after flavour from such a simple dish,” he said.

The main course, or shall we say, the main event, is the Ohmi Beef. The elegant, singular strip of Ohmi beef, one of the top-five grades of beef in Japan, is grilled over binchotan (Japanese charcoal) for a hint of smokiness, and to seal in the fattiness that only reveals itself in the mouth.

Balancing this delicious unctuousness are a horseradish mashed potato, pickled cabbage and a sauce of sansho pepper, which Chef Haikal chose for its slightly tongue-numbing effect like Szechuan peppercorn.

Fourth course: Ohmi Beef. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Bright, fresh flavours, which kick off the menu, return to round the palette off in the last course, Mango. And as expected, there is a Japanese ingredient used, rather surprisingly, we might add. Myoga, a Japanese ginger bud or shoot renowned for its mild ginger taste and zingy freshness, is harnessed to create a sorbet to complement the sweetness of Alfonso mango from Pakistan. Calamansi foam, yogurt, meringue and passionfruit add the finishing touches to this ethereal dish.

Fifth course: Mango. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Alma’s Petit Fours, bite-sized treats of popsicles, mini tarts, caneles, and a certain dessert that took Chef Haikal the longest to create, lend a sweet end to the evening’s meal.

Alma's Petit Fours. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Are you ready to tease your taste buds? This Michelin-starred CNA Lifestyle Experience is waiting for you.

Follow CNA Lifestyle on Facebook for access to more exclusive dining experiences.