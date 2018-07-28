Footage of Carrie Fisher to feature in next 'Star Wars' movie

Late actress Carrie Fisher will be featured in the next "Star Wars" movie, using previously unseen footage she recorded for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Walt Disney Co. studio said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo

LOS ANGELES: Late actress Carrie Fisher will be featured in the next "Star Wars" movie, using previously unseen footage she recorded for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Walt Disney Co. studio said on Friday.

Actor Mark Hamill, whose Luke Skywalker character appeared to die in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," will also appear in the next movie, which will start filming in London on Aug. 1, Disney said in a statement.

Fisher, 60, died suddenly in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack just as she was enjoying a career revival with the re-invigorated "Star Wars" movie franchise that reunited her with Hamill and Harrison Ford in "The Force Awakens."

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Source: Reuters

