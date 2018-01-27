Former EXO member Tao describes life as 'hell', opens up about struggles: Report

SINGAPORE: Tao, a former member of K-pop band EXO, turned to social media this week to talk about the struggles of living a celebrity's life, describing his life as "hell" and how he is so stressed that he feels as if he is "suffocating".

The Chinese singer-songwriter has been pursuing a solo career in China since he left EXO in 2015.

He shared his feelings in a lengthy letter on Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday (Jan 25), reported entertainment site Allkpop, saying that he was going through repetitive labour daily.

"I can't attend office meetings, can't go home, nor enjoy a nice vacation. I don't even know what day of the week it is anymore. I am bogged down by stress; it's suffocating me," Tao wrote.

"I wish I could just disappear for a while and not do anything."

He added that this was the first time in six years that he was speaking up and addressed concerns that people may tell him "to just deal with it" because he is a celebrity.

"I just don't know why. I just felt like doing it. I don't want to do anything. It's so painful being unable to breathe," he explained.

He went on to describe his life as "hell", stating that he was not living a happy life.

"My life is not much different from hell. I'm not living a fun, happy life, in which you may all envision.

Both my body and heart are being oppressed. I apologise for causing much concern, I'm actually sorry for myself," he wrote as he ended the post.

Allkopop reported that Tao's father responded to the post comforting his son.

"You did well, my son," his father wrote, alongside many other encouraging comments from Tao's fans.