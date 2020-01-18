French designer 'bad boy' Jean Paul Gaultier retires from fashion world

"Be reassured that Gaultier Paris will go on, with a new project which I am the instigator, and that will be revealed to you very soon," he said.

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad boy", said on Friday (Jan 17) that a fashion show in Paris next week would be his last.

Gaultier, 67, did not detail what would happen to his namesake brand, owned by private Spanish fashion and fragrance group Puig, only saying in a brief statement that it would continue to exist.

The affable Frenchman, who will be celebrating his 50-year-career in the industry with his swan song runway show next week, brought an often elusive sense of fun to the world of fashion.



"I will be celebrating my 50th anniversary in fashion with a major Haute Couture fashion show," Gaultier said in short statement.

His fashion company could not be reached for further comment.

Gaultier, 67, whose first individual collection was presented in 1976, has long been known for pushing boundaries in fashion, blurring the lines between men's and women's clothing.

His irreverent style and provocative reputation brought him both fame and contempt from other fashion designers. In 2018 for instance he produced a tongue-in-cheek fashion range inspired by cigarettes.

Gaultier is best known for some of his sexy designs and stage costumes, including a conic bra worn by singer Madonna.

In recent years he had dropped more regular collections, focusing on producing one-of-a-kind ranges presented during Haute Couture fashion weeks in Paris.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Editing by Sarah White)