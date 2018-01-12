French police stop drunk driver, 73, after 17 spins round roundabout

PARIS: A Frenchman who drank excessive amounts of alcohol and then drove 17 times round a roundabout said he had not heard the sirens when police finally brought him to a halt.

The dizzying drive was not the 73-year-old's first offence of its kind, Ouest France newspaper, which reported the tale, said of the incident in Brittany, western France. The driver's licence was confiscated, it said.

(Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Mark Heinrich)