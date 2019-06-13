Would Ross and Rachel still be together today? Jennifer Aniston knows

The Friends actress is very sure of her answer, 15 years after the hit sitcom came to an end.

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she thinks her Friends character, Rachel Green, and her onscreen love interest Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer), would still be together today.

The actress was asked on the Today show on Jun 12 if the couple, who reconciled at the end of the series, would remain together and she replied: “Yes, absolutely.”

The on-again-off-again relationship between Ross and Rachel was a central theme to the hit sitcom that ran for 10 seasons, officially ending in May 2004.

In the series finale, the couple reconciled when Rachel got off the plane at the airport to get to Ross.

During the interview on the morning show, Aniston also wagered a guess about their TV daughter: “Emma’s grown up. She’s in high school. Let’s say junior high school.”

The hit sitcom has been subject to rumours about a reunion for as many years as it's been off the air and last week, Aniston disclosed on The Ellen Degeneres Show that she would be open to getting back together with the gang. "I would do it. The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything can happen."

However, she has since had to clarify her remarks after fans got super excited at the prospect of a reboot. She admitted to Entertainment Tonight: "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen."



She added: “I have no idea, though. There (are) no plans in the immediate future.”

