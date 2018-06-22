From London to Tokyo: new cultural center offers taste of Japan in UK

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

From bonsai trees to freshly made sushi, a cultural center in London hopes to offer a taste of all things Japanese.

LONDON: From bonsai trees to freshly made sushi, a cultural center in London hopes to offer a taste of all things Japanese.

Japan House, which opens to the public on Friday, brings together food, art, design and technology from Japan, with items such as 100 pound (US$135) handcrafted nail clippers, traditional tea cups and Japanese whisky on display.

Advertisement

The center is billing itself as a "new home" for Japanese creativity, innovation and business in Britain, where more than 1,000 Japanese companies operate, according to country's ambassador to Britain Koji Tsuruoka.

The London location adds to two other Japan House centers in Los Angeles and Sao Paolo.

(Reporting by Emily Roe; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)