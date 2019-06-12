Frozen 2 will answer the question: Why was Elsa born with magical powers?

A new trailer for the sequel, which opens in November, shows Elsa and Anna embarking on a new adventure.

The trailer for Frozen 2 is out and it features stunning scenes of Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell), Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and their friends embarking on a dangerous new adventure to save Arendelle.

Disney’s official description for the sequel reads: “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom.”

Warned by the troll Grand Pabbie (Ciaran Hinds) that the past is not what it seems, Elsa and gang are urged to go North to seek out the answers.

“Elsa, the past is not what is seems. You must find the truth. Go North, across the enchanted land and into the unknown. But be careful, we have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now, we must hope they are enough,” said the troll.

We also get a see a new character called a Nokk, which Disney describes as “a mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse” and which is able to use “the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest.”

Frozen 2, which opens on November 22, sees the return of directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez from the original 2013 hit movie.