Funds from street cat photo exhibition to benefit Singapore animal shelters

Money raised from the “Cats of Keith Stevens” exhibition will be used to send food to Mettacats & Dogs Sanctuary, and the AHA (Animal Human Alliance) group of feeders.

SINGAPORE: For the first time, late Sinologist Keith Steven’s extensive collection of street cat photos taken during Hong Kong’s economic boom in the 1970s will be exhibited in Singapore at The Cathay.

The exhibition starts today (Sep 1) and will run for a month, 12 noon to 9pm every day.

Discovered after his passing in 2015, Stevens’ cat photo collection is believed to be the most comprehensive ethnographic data of cats in 1970s Hong Kong.

Taken from 1973 to 1980, Stevens’ photos showed the presence of cats in a wide spectrum of Hong Kong urban landscape.

“The exhibition aims to foster a new respect for street cats, and gain recognition and appreciation for their roles as important guardians of time and history, within the context of Hong Kong’s economic boom in the 1970,” said organiser and curator of the exhibition Chan Chow Wah. “Through the exhibition we also aim to raise awareness of community cat issues and the efforts of their caregivers.”

Singapore is the start of a world tour that will see the exhibition travel to Hong Kong, U.K. and Malaysia.

The exhibition is “pay as you wish” after each visit and funds collected will support the local animals groups in the respective countries.

In Singapore, the beneficiary is Mettacats & Dogs Sanctuary and the AHA (Animal Human Alliance) group of feeders.

There are scheduled exhibition tours every weekend 2pm and 4pm, as well as private tours.



For more information, visit http://www.ahasg.com/cats_of_keith_stevens.html