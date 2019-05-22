Game Of Thrones author hints that the books' ending may be different from TV version

George RR Martin says he will finish the last two books, which he expects to fill 3,000 pages.

If you were disappointed with the Game of Thrones ending, there may be reason to cheer.

George RR Martin, the author of A Song Of Ice And Fire, which the TV series was adapted from, has hinted that the books’ ending may be different from the TV version.

In a long blog post, Martin confirmed that he will be finishing up the last two books, The Winds Of Winter and A Dream Of Spring, and that the ending may differ from what fans saw on TV.

“How will it end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes,” he wrote.

He added: “I am working in a different medium than David and Dan, never forget. They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done.”

David Benioff and DB Weiss created the hit TV show after a meeting with Martin where they had to prove they were fans of the book by revealing who they thought was Jon Snow’s mother.

Martin also said that he’s working as a producer on several TV shows: “I’ve got five shows in development at HBO, two at Hulu and one at the History Channel.”

And as for when to expect his final books, the author refused to say: “Winter is coming, I told you, long ago… and so it is. The Winds Of Winter is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won’t say when… but I will finish it, and then will come A Dream of Spring.”

“Book or show, which will be the ‘real’ ending? It’s a silly question… How about this? I’ll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind and argue about it over the internet.”

He added that the books will reveal what happened to characters like Jeyne Poole and Lady Stoneheart.

Martin’s last book was published in 2011. The Winds Of Winter was originally set to be published in 2014 but was later extended. Currently, there’s still no release date.