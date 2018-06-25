Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland

A star-studded crowd showed up to celebrate Jon Snow's and Ygritte's happily ever after in real life.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: Game Of Thrones' (GOT) Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot on June 23 in a chapel in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, in front of family, friends and a star-studded crowd.



Advertisement

Among those who turned up to wish the couple well were Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Joe Dempsie, Ben Crompton and Richard Madden.

Other non-GOT celebrities got the invitation too, including Swedish-Canadian actress Malin Akerman, British actor Ben Aldridge, and two members of the band Mumford and Sons.



With a veil and floral headband in her hair, the smiling Scottish bride - resplendent in an ethereal Elie Saab gown with long sleeves adorned with intricate lace - was given away by her father Sebastian Leslie at Rayne Church.

The London-born groom, still sporting his Jon Snow hair, showed up in a white shirt, black tie, and a cream vest under a black tuxedo, and paired with grey pinstriped pants.



Advertisement

Advertisement

While the onscreen romance of the couple's characters, Jon Snow and wildling Ygitte, was ill fated, the co-stars hit it off with each other behind the scenes and got engaged last September.

The couple hasn't forgotten the TV series' role in bringing them together, and had sent out invitations with postage stamps that featured Harington's character. Even more appropriate was the reception venue for the happy couple and 200 guests - the 12th-century Wardhill Castle, which Leslie's family owns.



It was at least a day when the Starks, Lannisters, and Targaryens could put aside their treaties, grudges and differences.