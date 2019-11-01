Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland returns with new parade, Santa’s workshop

Christmas Wonderland will be returning to Gardens by the Bay this festive season with its first-ever parade.



The sixth edition of the event, which runs from Nov 29 to Dec 26, will feature illuminations inspired by the Italian region of Tuscany and other family-friendly activities, organisers Blue Sky Events said on Friday (Nov 1).



The inaugural Christmas Parade will see festive characters on three different floats roving throughout the fairground on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.



The floats – which feature Santa on his reindeer sleigh, dancing elves and Santarinas, as well as penguins and snowmen – will also spread the holiday cheer on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



The Santa and reindeer sleigh float will also make an appearance on weekdays.



LET IT SNOW, LET IT SNOW



Those who dream of visiting the North Pole can get one step closer to their fantasy at the event’s new interactive Santa’s Workshop.



After a walk through the forest and giant "snow" globes, visitors can view animatronic elves hard at work wrapping presents and fulfilling wishes on their list. There will also be opportunities for attendees to snap a photograph with Father Christmas himself.



View of an attraction at Santa's Workshop. (Photo: Christmas Wonderland)

Nature lovers who wish to visit colder climates can head over to the Flower Dome for a journey through the Nordic region.



This year’s Poinsettia Wishes floral display, which will add a Christmas twist to iconic Nordic landmarks, received creative direction by the Ambassador of Denmark to Singapore, Her Excellency Dorte Bech Vizard.



The Christmas Village at Gardens by the Bay. (Photo: Christmas Wonderland)

Visitors can also experience more “snow” in the tropics every evening at Blizzard Time presented by Haagen-Dazs, as well as immerse themselves in the holiday atmosphere at the Christmas Village which features European-style wooden huts.



INSTA-WORTHY SNAPS



Those who want a photograph as a memento of their time at the fairground can look forward to Christmas Wonderland’s display of more than 40 luminarie light sculptures.



The light display – which will be illuminated by more than 360,000 bulbs – includes Asia’s tallest luminarie Christmas tree and a 21m tall Spalliera which was inspired by the iconic towers of San Gimignano in Tuscany.



An artist's impression of the 21m Spalliera. (Photo: Christmas Wonderland)

Two other art installations will provide more Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.



Made up of more than 60,000 bulbs, the Walk of Peace installation features a 50m tunnel-like display, while Mistletoe Alley will showcase festive lights and decorations.



FAMILY-FRIENDLY SHOWS



The Meadow Theatre is slated to put up four family-friendly theatrical productions featuring a mix of international and local acts.



Guests will be entertained by circus performers from Australia’s Trash Test Dummies, London’s Snow Play and New York’s acclaimed illusionist Vitaly Beckman with Pure Wonder.



Cassa Armonica gazebo in the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay. (Photo: Christmas Wonderland)

Singapore collective Five Stones Theatre will also be staging an adaptation of The Old Shoemaker.



Those who want to participate in spreading Yuletide cheer can sing along during singer-songwriter sessions and Christmas carolling at the Cassa Armonica gazebo at the Supertree Grove.



Christmas Wonderland will feature 18 traditional carnival games and rides throughout the fairground. (Photo: Christmas Wonderland)

There will be performances by Inch Chua, Jana Ann & Joy Alexis, Sam Driscoll, Two Cheers and a Toast, The Hwa Chong Institution Choir, EVOKX and The NTU Alumni Choir.



Favourite Christmas tunes will also take centre stage during a special light and sound show.



A carnival game booth at the event. (Photo: Christmas Wonderland)

Those who crave an adrenaline rush can visit the 18 traditional carnival games and rides throughout the fairground. These include the Mini Viking, bumper cars, a Christmas train and Swing Chair Carousel.



“It will be an exciting time at Gardens by the Bay this holiday season, with a host of activities spread across the Gardens - from the outdoors to the conservatories - offering something for everyone,” said Gardens by the Bay deputy CEO Yap Chin Siang,



A variety of dining options at Christmas Wonderland. (Photo: Christmas Wonderland)

Ticket prices to Christmas Wonderland range from S$6 to S$10 while show tickets to the Meadow Theatre start from S$6. Tickets can be purchased online from Nov 1 and onsite when the event commences.