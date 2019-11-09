Gardens by the Bay gets first Nordic theme with Poinsettia Wishes floral displays

Experience five Nordic countries with the poinsettia displays at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome.

Getting a head-start on Christmas are Gardens by the Bay’s (GBTB) first Nordic-themed floral displays at the Flower Dome, which opened on Friday (Nov 8).



Featuring around 7,500 poinsettia plants of about 30 varieties, Poinsettia Wishes is the largest display of the Yuletide symbol by GBTB to date. The plants were mostly cultivated in the Netherlands, including 15 varieties that are appearing at GBTB for the first time.



Plant lovers can look out for new poinsettia varieties, including the bright-yellow Golden Glo, the Winter Rose Early Red with ruffled bracts, and the Premium Marble with creamy-white bracts and a light pink blaze down the centre.

The triangular arches are inspired by the roof of Tromsdalen Church, also known as Ishavskatedralen (The Arctic Cathedral), in Tromso, Norway. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

A display featuring Hallgrimskirkja church in Iceland. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

The poinsettia display was creatively directed by the ambassador of Denmark to Singapore Dorte Bech Vizard to feature some of the iconic architecture found in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Some examples are the Bolgen building in Denmark, Santa Claus Village in Finland, Hallgrimskirkja church in Iceland, Vennesla library in Norway, and Triangeln train station in Sweden.



Poinsettia Wishes at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome is open daily from 9am to 9pm until Jan 5, 2020. Admission charge to Flower Dome applies. Details at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/poinsettia.