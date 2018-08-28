Gardens by the Bay lights up Mid-Autumn festival with mythical lantern displays

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay is set to light up the skies as it celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival for two weeks from Sep 6 to Sep 24.

Advertisement

Themed Autumn of Fantasies, the festival will feature large-scale lantern sets of mythical creatures, cultural performances, a food street and a fun zone.



One of the display is Leaping over the Dragon's Gate - the widest lantern display at Gardens by the Bay to date, spanning 70m across with a height of 10.8m. It sits over the waters of the Dragonfly Lake and depicts the legend of the carp transforming into a dragon.

Artist's impression of Leaping over the Dragon's Gate. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

Other lanterns to look out for include the pairing of The Phoenix and the Peony, which takes centrestage at the Supertree Grove; Wonders of the Underwater World, a display of 126 lanterns shaped like sea creatures; and the Sky Lantern Dreams, which lines the Scented Walk for more than 100m - creating the longest lantern-lined pathway at Gardens by the Bay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Artist's impression of the Phoenix and the Peony. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

The Colonnade of Lights will feature 1,000 lanterns hand-painted by various social service organisations, residents from Limbang and members of the Friends of the Gardens programme.

Artist's impression of the Wonders of the Underwater World. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

This year's celebration will also include multi-cultural performances such as Chinese opera, Malay dance and Indian music.

Visitors can also indulge their inner child at the Fun Zone, which will feature nostalgic childhood games such as goli and kuti kuti.

Artist's impression of the Jade Rabbits lanterns. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

The festival will be launched by Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on Sep 6.