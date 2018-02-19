Gary Oldman wins best actor Bafta for 'Darkest Hour'

LONDON: Gary Oldman won the best actor award on Sunday (Feb 18) at the British Bafta awards for his role in "Darkest Hour", the portrayal of Winston Churchill's steely leadership of Britain in World War II.

Oldman edged out Daniel Day-Lewis for "Phantom Thread", Timothee Chalamet for "Call Me by Your Name", Daniel Kaluuya for "Get Out" and Jamie Bell for "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" to claim the top male acting prize.

The British actor was heavily tipped for the Bafta after winning a Golden Globe last month for his depiction of the former prime minister, as well as earning critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination.



The best actress award went to Frances McDormand for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", depicting a grieving mother's campaign for justice.

She triumphed over Sally Hawkins for "The Shape of Water", Margot Robbie for "I, Tonya", Saoirse Ronan for "Lady Bird" and Annette Bening for "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool".

McDormand, who plays a mother determined to find answers over her daughter's murder, won a Golden Globe last month and has also been nominated for best actress at next month's Oscars for her performance.

